Even the developers don't know why Ys VIII was removed from PS Plus Extra

HQ

All of a sudden, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana disappeared from PS Plus Extra, without any communication. Now it turns out that not even the developers know why the game was removed.

The PlayStation 4 version has been on the service since last summer, but now that a PlayStation 5 version was released last week, the game disappeared altogether. In a statement to Push Square, NIS America said:

"Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA not appearing PS Plus Extra was not planned and we are currently looking into the details. We would not remove any titles from any platform without prior communication through our channels."