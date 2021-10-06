Even Rockstar is leaking the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition now

We've heard rumours and reports that Rockstar is bringing a remastered version of Grand Theft Auto III, San Andreas, and Vice City to fans at some point for some time now. The rumours recently escalated when Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee rated a game called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, and have been further escalated thanks to Rockstar themselves.

An update to the Rockstar Launcher has revealed that the developer is preparing to bring a few GTA games to the platform. Discovered by @videotech_ on Twitter, the games have apparently been on the platform since September, although despite this fact, Rockstar has still yet to officially announce or even comment on the games.

The leak on the Rockstar Launcher does not mention when the games will be landing, so we'll just have to wait patiently to hear more from Rockstar as to when they will drop. What has been widely reported however, is that the games will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Stadia, and even mobile devices, and they will feature a combination of old and new graphics.