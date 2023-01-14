Even Robert Downey Jr. wanted more Has Fallen movies after the original

HQ

Gerard Butler has been all over the place promoting his upcoming film Plane, and this media tour has put the actor in the firing line for all kinds of questions about his future, including when he will be back as Mike Banning in the Has Fallen series.

Similarly, to this end, in an interview with Uproxx, Butler has revealed that Robert Downey Jr. reached out to him via email to request more movies in this very franchise after the first, Olympus Has Fallen, arrived.

"Robert Downey Jr. wrote me the nicest email after Olympus Has Fallen. This is the same vibe. He's like, "We need more of these movies." These are the movies, when I was in New York as a kid, and people would shout at the screen and throw things and be like, "No!," and applaud and cheer."

It should be said that Olympus Has Fallen arrived back in 2013, and soon after that we got London Has Fallen in 2016 and then Angel Has Fallen in 2019. There is no current word on when the next film will arrive, but Butler did recently state that it is in development and has a script.