Even Polly Pocket is hosting an Airbnb experience now

Airbnb has delivered a broad slate of themed houses as of late, including the X-Men mansion, Shrek's Swamp, the Up house, and more. Now, Polly Pocket is getting in on this action too.

The latest themed house will allow fans to flock to Westford, Massachusetts in the North-East of the United States to experience a night in a Compact house based on the children's doll.

This house features one bedroom, five beds, a private toilet with a sink, and is regarded as a way to camp out under the stars in a "life-sized Action Park Tent". It will fittingly offer a wardrobe so that you can dress up in glamorous clothes, have a Friendship Bracelet Station, and a kitchen filled with '90s food and goodies.

Host Polly Pocket (AKA Airbnb) states, "'90s kids rule at sleepovers. But you already knew that. So I wanted this sleepover to feel like you're still actually in the '90s! Just picture it - crafts, throwback snacks, Polaroid cameras ... it's going to be AMAZING. Basically, I turned my Slumber Party Fun compact into a time machine where your imagination can run wild. Because there's no greater adventure than the one you create for yourself."

The house will be available to rent from August 21.