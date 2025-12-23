Even Paul Rudd isn't sure what the plot of Avengers: Doomsday is

HQ

Paul Rudd is one of about a thousand cast members included in Avengers: Doomsday at this point. Thanks to trailers leaked ahead of the premiere of Avatar: Fire & Ash, we know that Steve Rogers is making his return, and that a good deal of the plot will focus on him. Apart from that, though, we know very little about this upcoming blockbuster team up movie.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, Rudd was asked about the plot of the new movie. "Uh, I'll be honest. Yeah, I'm not really sure what it is," Rudd said. The podcast swiftly moved on, as we know how Disney and Marvel like to deal with those who spoil their projects.

As this is Paul Rudd, we're 99% sure this is definitely a joke from him. But then again, we've heard a lot about Avengers: Doomsday being an odd production, with actors being almost alone on sets, being told they're working with characters that aren't there, and then getting the occasional scene partner before being flown home. Here's hoping we can get some solid plot details in between now and December 2026.