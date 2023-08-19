Even Parks and Recreation's Lil' Sebastian has joined the Hollywood strikes

HQ

The cast of Parks and Recreation has been striking and campaigning amid a whole collection of other members of the movie industry across the world, as part of the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strikes. With this being the case, the Parks and Recreation team has been spotted as a unit, alongside the most famous member of the TV show.

That's right, move over Amy Poehler and Chris Pratt, because Pawnee's biggest celebrity, Lil' Sebastian, has joined the picket line. As captured by writer and WGA member Jonterri Gadson on X, we can see the miniature horse parading around Hollywood and even being pictured alongside the Parks and Recreation team, including the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Sam Elliott, Ben Schwartz, Retta, Jim O'Heir, Nick Offerman, Alison Becker, and a collection of others.

Check out the star-studded image, headlined by Lil' Sebastian below.