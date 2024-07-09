Even NASCAR can't escape the electrification movement

HQ

The electrification movement is in full swing and tapping into pretty much every automotive sector that previously relied on fossil fuels and combustion engines. This includes top-flight motorsports, and even motorsports that many would expect to be one of the last lines of defence against an electric future. We're of course talking about the gas guzzling NASCAR scene.

But even NASCAR can't fight overwhelming change, and now the motorsport has unveiled an electric prototype car. Granted, it's a bit of a strange prototype because on one hand NASCAR has firmly stated that it is "committed to the historic role of the combustion engine in racing" but at the same time it has said that it's "committed to decarbonizing its operations and reducing its own carbon footprint."

That's where this prototype comes into the equation as NASCAR intends to use it to help "achieve public sustainability targets around electrification and electric vehicle charging."

This prototype is powered by three STARD UHP 6-Phase motors that claim to be able to kick out over 1,000 kW or peak power when teamed up with the 78-kWh liquid-cooled battery, The car also uses regenerative braking to convert kinetic energy into power, and it has been developed in collaboration with NASCAR's partners of Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota.

So, while we won't be seeing NASCAR trade combustion engines for electric anytime soon on the racetrack, the motorsport is still committed to "sourcing 100% renewable electricity at owned race tracks and facilities by 2028, expanded waste diversion efforts, and on-site EV charging stations."