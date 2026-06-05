Even more Yu-Gi-Oh! extended art cards make their way to the TCG in new Battles of Legend: Glorious Gallery set

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It has only been a couple of months since Yu-Gi-Oh! first introduced extended art cards in the Rarity Collection 5 set, and now they're back following huge demand from players and collectors. It's little wonder as to why these cards proved to be so popular, considering their incredible imagery and the associated rarity with them.

The new Battles of Legend: Glorious Gallery set introduces ten more extended art cards, which are:



Dominus Impulse



Spirit Chambers



Underworld Goddess of the Closed World



Chaos Angel



Borreland Dragon



Supreme King Z-ARC



Number 62: Galaxy-Eyes Prime Photon Dragon



Red Supernova Dragon



Chimeratech Megafleet Dragon



Dragon Master Magia



Also, as confirmed via a press release, it's not just the extended art cards players should be on the lookout for when they're digging through the new packs brought about by Battles of Legend: Glorious Gallery. Ten new chibi cards are also out there in the wild, including:



Stellarknight Delteros



Constellar Ptolemy M7



Evolzar Laggia



Legendary Six Samurai - Shi En



El Shaddoll Construct



Tour Guide From the Underworld



Vampire Lord



Dark Magician Girl



Exodia the Forbidden One



Summoned Skull



There are plenty of new cards included as part of Battles of Legend: Glorious Gallery, too, including cards that are getting their foil versions for the first time. Each pack of Battles of Legend is all foil, with 4 Ultra Rare cards and 1 Secret Rare, so you'll be able to spruce up your decks with your shiny new toys, no matter how lucky you get on pulling extended art or chibi cards. As one final tease, we're promised that more extended art cards are coming, too, so we can't wait to see which iconic monsters we see bursting out of the card art next.