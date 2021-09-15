Even more Walking Dead characters are set to join Brawlhalla

HQ

With The Walking Dead's 11th season well underway, Blue Mammoth Games has announced that two of the series' most popular characters are set to join Brawlhalla. The baseball bat-wielding Negan and the former Hilltop leader Maggie are joining the free-to-play brawler as playable characters on September 22. Previous Walking Dead characters to have featured within Brawlhalla include Rick, Daryl, and Michonne.

A new Walker Attack Game Mode will also debut alongside the pair and will be featured as the Brawl of the Week. This mode will see players try to survive for as long as possible as they fight off attacking waves of walkers. According to a blog on the game's website, the mode itself will still be purchasable and playable even after the event ends.

You can take a look at Negan and Maggie in action in the video above.