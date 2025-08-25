Even more signs that Starfield is indeed heading to Switch 2

HQ

Just the other day, we reported that the often reliable leaker and insider Nate The Hate had claimed that Starfield is coming to Switch 2. Now, there is further evidence of this (via My Nintendo News), as a major online game retailer, Instant Gaming, has posted a store page for the Switch 2 version.

Considering that Bethesda recently revealed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Switch 2, it seems plausible that Starfield could follow suit. For now, however, it's just a rumor, so don't pop the champagne just yet.

That said... if it turns out to be true, how likely are you to buy Starfield for Switch 2?