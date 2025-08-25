Gamereactor

  •   English


Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Even more signs that Starfield is indeed heading to Switch 2

A major online retailer just added a store page for the game, which is currently unannounced for Nintendo's new console.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Just the other day, we reported that the often reliable leaker and insider Nate The Hate had claimed that Starfield is coming to Switch 2. Now, there is further evidence of this (via My Nintendo News), as a major online game retailer, Instant Gaming, has posted a store page for the Switch 2 version.

Considering that Bethesda recently revealed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Switch 2, it seems plausible that Starfield could follow suit. For now, however, it's just a rumor, so don't pop the champagne just yet.

That said... if it turns out to be true, how likely are you to buy Starfield for Switch 2?

Starfield

Related texts

0
StarfieldScore

Starfield
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to explore space in Bethesda's first all-new game series in over 25 years. We check out if the space adventure lives up to its promise...

0
Starfield might be coming to the Switch 2

Starfield might be coming to the Switch 2
NEWS. Written by Marcus Persson

After a rocky but commercially successful launch, Starfield may soon get a second life on new platforms. A fresh rumor suggests Bethesda's space epic is headed to both PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.



Loading next content