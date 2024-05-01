Even more signs point towards Microsoft making an Xbox handheld

HQ

Over the past six months, there have been numerous rumours that Microsoft is working on a portable Xbox, with sources ranging from insiders to credible journalists and even the Xbox team itself teasing things.

And now Microsoft is at it again, giving hints. This time it's a big survey that has caught the attention of Windows Central, where the former wants to ask questions about portable gaming. Among other things, they want to know what features respondents prioritise in a portable gaming device, but also whether you planned to buy a portable gaming PC, how important Game Pass is to you in the case of portable gaming and some about cloud gaming.

The reasons for the survey could be many, of course, but either way it suggests a greater interest from Microsoft in portable gaming, an area that has really exploded in recent years.

The Xbox team has previously said that they have exciting hardware to announce later this year, but what that is remains to be seen.