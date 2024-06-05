Even more returning faces appear in That '90s Show: Part 2

HQ

When That '90s Show debuted on Netflix, we were introduced to the young cast by also learning how they were connected to a few characters from the original That '70s Show. This included seeing Topher Grace's Eric Forman, Laura Prepon's Donna Pinciotti, Mila Kunis' Jackie Burkhardt, Ashton Kutcher's Michael Kelso, and Wilmer Valderrama's Fez. These original stars joined Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith's Kitty and Red Forman as returning stars and now it looks like the coming Part 2 will bring back more iconic faces too.

Because in the latest trailer we've been given a look at Don Stark's Bob Pinciotti, Tommy Chong's Leo, Seth Green's Mitch Miller, and even a few other stars making appearances like Kevin Smith.

That '90s Show: Part 2 will land on Netflix on June 27, before the third part arrives on October 24. Check out the new trailer and see if you can spot any further cameos and returning faces and let us know about them in the comments.