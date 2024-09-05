Even more Oasis tour dates have been announced, with these looking to overcome dynamic pricing issues

HQ

The Oasis Live '25 tour has been a crazy story to follow. On top of massive interest in the band's reunion effort seeing constant new tour dates added and many complaints being issued in regard to the use of dynamic ticket pricing that has seen ticket costs skyrocket due to the huge demand, the band is now adding more dates to its tour and promising that these dates will attempt to fix the sales issues the former were plagued with.

Specifically, it's the London portion of the show this time that is getting more dates added. On September 27 and 28, two more shows will be hosted at Wembley Stadium, and unlike the former dates, those who attempted and unsuccessfully secured a ticket for a different show will now get priority access in an attempt to land a spot at one of these shows.

Oasis state: "Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand. Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster. More details to follow."

It's unclear whether this idea will be a success yet, but if every other ticketing opportunity (even beyond Oasis) is to go by, no doubt there will be a host of issues plaguing fans that want to land a seat at one of the new tour dates.