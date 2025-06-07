Even more grotesque horror on display in upcoming Ill

HQ

Until now, we have mainly seen cryptic, short, but consistently unpleasant and, to say the least, grotesque clips from the upcoming horror game Ill. At this year's Summer Game Fest, however, we were treated to a longer trailer that shows much more of the horror to come and we can say that it is definitely not a game for the squeamish. So far there is still no release date, but it looks incredibly promising for all horror lovers.

The game's official description on Steam:

"Ill is a realistic first-person action survival horror game that challenges even the most seasoned fans of the genre. The game plunges you into a grim world with an eerie, atmospheric story where every minute keeps you on the edge of your seat.

"The game developers are horror experts and have experience working with well-known directors. Their work can be seen in various movies and series like Longlegs, Until Dawn, V/H/S/Beyond, It: Welcome to Derry, Azrael, and more. Now, the team is aiming to fulfil their dream and create a game that will claw its way into your consciousness and expose your true fears layer by layer.

"The game immerses you in its tense narrative that unfolds at a huge research fort. A mysterious source of evil and the horrific Aberrations it generates stand in the way of the main character saving what's most precious. Ill makes you feel every second of your struggle for survival."

You can watch the new trailer below.