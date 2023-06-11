Even more games to be featured at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended on Tuesday

HQ

The Xbox Games Showcase has just ended and we got to see a variety of trailers and announcements. If you didn't feel like you learned enough about the games, there will be an opportunity to do so on Tuesday at 19:00 when the Xbox Games Showcase Extended starts.

There is obviously no time to go through all the games that were shown today, but we will learn more about Avowed, Towerborne, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, and Microsoft Flight Simulator - Dune Expansion. But that's not all. We will also see games from Xbox "creative partners" that they did not show during the evening, which potentially means even more announcements (although likely for somewhat smaller titles and/or third party).

There will be interviews, gameplay with new footage and more. There are also "very special guests show up, perhaps even one celebrity". Something to check out, perhaps?