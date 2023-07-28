Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Red Dead Redemption Remaster SP

Even more evidence of a Red Dead Redemption remaster is piling up

Some interesting new references point towards an announcement coming soon.

Rockstar's new website update now adds references to "Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver)," with a codename of RDR1RSP.

This information comes from Tez2, a reliable leaker, who believes that this all but confirms the existence of a Red Dead Redemption remake or remaster project out there. We should take this information with a pinch of salt until Rockstar says whether a Red Dead Redemption remaster is in the works or not, but fans have wanted it for a long time.

Evidence has been piling up over the past months as well, with it looking more and more likely that something is in the works.

