Even more evidence of a Red Dead Redemption remaster is piling up

Rockstar's new website update now adds references to "Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver)," with a codename of RDR1RSP.

This information comes from Tez2, a reliable leaker, who believes that this all but confirms the existence of a Red Dead Redemption remake or remaster project out there. We should take this information with a pinch of salt until Rockstar says whether a Red Dead Redemption remaster is in the works or not, but fans have wanted it for a long time.

Evidence has been piling up over the past months as well, with it looking more and more likely that something is in the works.