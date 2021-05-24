Even more Battlefield 6 images have leaked

You're watching Advertisements

EA has said we can expect to hear the first details about Battlefield 6 in June, something most people assumes means around E3. After that, we can expect to get more information in July during an EA event.

But, while EA are waiting, more and more images keep leaking from the announcement trailer, and as revealed on Reddit, another sound has now been revealed. You can even check all the leaked images out in an animated GIF image to get context here, in which it becomes clear that it is modern warfare in a near future that is the theme.

Do you think EA should reveal the trailer as soon as possible, while they still have some surprises left, or are they better off sticking to the plan?