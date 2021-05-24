Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Battlefield 6

Even more Battlefield 6 images have leaked

The official reveal is expected to be in June.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

EA has said we can expect to hear the first details about Battlefield 6 in June, something most people assumes means around E3. After that, we can expect to get more information in July during an EA event.

But, while EA are waiting, more and more images keep leaking from the announcement trailer, and as revealed on Reddit, another sound has now been revealed. You can even check all the leaked images out in an animated GIF image to get context here, in which it becomes clear that it is modern warfare in a near future that is the theme.

Do you think EA should reveal the trailer as soon as possible, while they still have some surprises left, or are they better off sticking to the plan?

Battlefield 6

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy