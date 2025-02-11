Even if you only played the entire Assassin's Creed Shadows with a single character, you wouldn't miss out on any of the experience, says the director

HQ

With just over a month to go until the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows, anticipation is growing for Ubisoft's game. A game that will be decisive for the future of the company, and which is already being heavily criticised and doubted by certain groups, despite not having been able to try it out.

One of the points that fans are not entirely convinced by is the dual protagonist, a decision that was first used in AC Syndicate, and which is even more radical here, as Naoe and Yasuke, despite sharing objectives, neither use the same gameplay nor the same combat system. Naoe is a stealth expert, while Yasuke is a giant warrior based on brute force. In Shadows we will have the option to freely choose which character to play as at any time, and with the latest statements from the game's director, many will now breathe easier.

AC Shadows creative director Jonathan Dumont told Screen Rant that choosing to play the entire game with one character or the other won't make the player feel like they're "missing out" on the experience.

"I think it's more up to your preference [to say] 'okay, I'm going to see how the game adapts a little bit to the character if you choose one over the other'.

"They have individual presentations, and then they also have their own questline. So, let's say Naoe can't play Yasuke on a personal mission, and they're two different things. But the core of the game can be choosing your character and the game adapts.

"So I guess you can switch for gameplay reasons, you can switch if you think you like one of the other [protagonists] better, but I don't think you're missing out on anything. It's more, it's fine, have fun with the game, play the way you want to play."

With this approach it almost feels like we're getting two games in one - what do you think, do you plan to play a specific Assassin's Creed Shadows character, or will you be alternating the experience?