Even if AI is a "super brain," that doesn't mean we should switch off our own, says Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss director

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No matter where you look in tech, the arts, gaming, it's really difficult to ignore the topic of AI. It has been debated to death, and yet with each iteration of the technology we see more points of controversy and conversation popping up. In the story of Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, our protagonist Noah is consistently supported by his AI companion Key.

We've seen plenty of AI companions in games before, but considering how prevalent the technology is today, we couldn't help but ask game director Tommaso Nuti about it. Specifically, we asked if how the game depicts AI is how he hopes we'll see it used in the future. Nuti begins by noting his response represents his views, more than anything else, but he still has a unique and interesting take on AI in the world today.

"My primary hope is that AI helps accelerate major breakthroughs in medicine and science, ultimately helping to preserve both our health and our world," Nuti said. "In my view, there are basic norms that AI can support, but common sense should remain human."

He continued, talking more about AI and creativity. "I see AI as a powerful tool that must always be balanced with human oversight. The same applies in creative fields, where humans should remain at the center of any project. AI can help bring ambitious concepts to life, but questions around copyright still need to be resolved to avoid a soulless industrialization of art. More broadly, society should approach AI with care and thoughtfulness. It is important to learn the fundamentals before relying on the tool, much like learning to count before using a calculator. In the end, having a 'super-brain' at our disposal should not lead us to switch off our own."

Nuti's answer has been edited slightly for brevity and clarity. You can read his full response, as well as the rest of the interview, here.