Even Hogwarts Legacy couldn't stave off FIFA 23 in the UK

It's not a shock at all to say that FIFA 23 is absurdly popular in the UK, but just how popular exactly? Well a new revenue report that has been published by data firm Newzoo has revealed that despite Hogwarts Legacy having an incredibly successful launch, one that saw it ship over 12 million units in its first couple of weeks, that wizarding game still couldn't take down FIFA 23 in pure revenue sense on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The report notes that in the UK, FIFA 23 generated the most revenue among PS and Xbox players and that Hogwarts came in second. This was the only anomaly however, as in the US, and in both countries for the PC platform, Hogwarts was the undisputed revenue champion.

The other games that made up the top ten lists were very similar as well, as on PS/Xbox, Fortnite, NBA 2K23, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II & Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Grand Theft Auto V, Destiny 2, and Dead Space all made the cut (albeit at different ranks), with Madden NFL 23 and Apex Legends being big in America, while Brits tended toward Rainbow Six: Siege and God of War: Ragnarök.

PC was a different beast entirely, as the shared games were Hogwarts, Sons of the Forest, Valorant, League of Legends, The Sims 4, Dead Space, Roblox, Fortnite, and CoD: MWII & Warzone 2.0. The only difference in the top ten (bar the way the games were arranged) was that Destiny 2 popped up on the US charts, while surprise, surprise, FIFA 23 made the cut for the UK.

The Switch was the platform that showed the biggest differences, as in the US, Metroid Prime Remastered led the charge, while Fortnite was the one to beat in the UK. Aside from those two games, the top ten for both countries only shared three other titles, with these being Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Needless to say, the UK and US have quite a different set of interests when it comes to Nintendo's hybrid system.