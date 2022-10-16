Even Brendan Fraser didn't think Tom Cruise's The Mummy movie was fun

HQ

The Mummy has been a rather conflicting film franchise, as the first two instalments are generally regarded very well, whereas the third and the reboot starring Tom Cruise are seen in a different light. But speaking about this, the lead star of that franchise, Brendan Fraser has given his take on what led to the reboot going down so poorly, as part of an interview with Variety.

"It is hard to make that movie. The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. 'The Mummy' should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary."

Fraser was also asked about whether he'd be open to returning to the franchise at all, and gave the succinct answer of, "I don't know how it would work. But I'd be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit."

Fraser has been promoting his latest work, The Whale, as of late, a movie that tells the story of a reclusive teacher living with severe obesity, who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter.