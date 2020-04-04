Eve Online's second quadrant Eclipse announced

CCP Games just recently announced its next stage of MMORPG Eve Online or "Quadrant 2" and it's bringing some changes with it. The update is titled 'Mirage' and is set to bring a "wealth of new rewards and challenges", "new live events, celebrations, login campaigns, visual updates, huge balance changes, new and mysterious ships and weapons, as well as the third and final chapter of the Invasion expansion" as well as new live events (the first of which is a limited event titled 'The Hunt', kicking off on April 6)

Take a look at the new trailer below. Intrigued? Download for free here.