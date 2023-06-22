Eve Online adds Excel support

HQ

Eve Online has added Excel support, allowing players to keep spreadsheets tracking their progress.

They'll be able to better enhance production efficiency, streamline cargo transportation, and gain essential insights into corporations among plenty other features through Microsoft Excel. Among the Eve Online community, it was often joked that the game was one of spreadsheets, and now CCP Games has taken that rather literally.

Eve Online's creative director Bergur Finnbogason said in a statement regarding the implementation of Microsoft Excel that "collaborating with Microsoft to provide EVE players with direct access to Excel's best-in-class spreadsheet software tools has been both a very enjoyable experience and a very natural fit, which should come as no surprise to the data enthusiasts at our two companies and within our respective communities. Our players continue to encourage us to explore more ways to make EVE approachable. Advanced EVE players are known to use spreadsheets as a data management tool, so the Excel add-in is a crucial step in achieving that goal. No matter your role, skill level, or identity in New Eden, the power of this add-in is at your fingertips."