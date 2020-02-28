Eve Fanfest 2020 is the latest event affected by coronavirus

Eve Fanfest 2020 is the next major gaming event to get cancelled as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. The fan-focused convention was due to take place in early April.

The news came to us via the official Eve Twitter account, where a short announcement was posted:

In light of the recent and ongoing global developments surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel EVE Fanfest 2020.

If you're interested in more details from CCP, head this way for the full statement, which goes into more detail about why the company has taken the steps that it has, despite the fact that the event is still a few weeks away.