Evans agrees with Tarantino; Marvel actors are not film stars

HQ

Last year, Quentin Tarantino had a chance to vent about how 'Marvelised' Hollywood has become with the studio's huge success. On this occasion, the critically acclaimed screenwriter and director told us that he didn't consider the major faces in the Marvel films to be real movie stars. In other words, he means that neither Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. nor Tom Holland are film stars, but rather the characters are. This is what it sounded like then:

"You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they're not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I'm not the first person to say that. I think that's been said a zillion times...but it's like, you know, it's these franchise characters that become a star."

Chris Evans is one of the actors who has appeared in the most Marvel films and recently he was interviewed by GQ magazine and revealed that he actuallyagreed with Tarantino. Mr Evans said in the interview:

"That was the beauty of working on Marvel films. You never really had to be front and centre. Even in your own films sometimes. Quentin Tarantino said it recently and I was like, you know, he's right. The character is the star. You're there, but you don't feel the burden of it."