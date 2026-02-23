Evangelion will have a new series as part of its 30th anniversary, and Yoko Taro from NieR: Automata will be its writer

HQ

Evangelion is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and although announcements were expected on this special date, no one expected a new series about Evangelion to be announced, let alone Yoko Taro to be involved.

In the post where this anime was revealed, we can see the names of the main people responsible for this new "Cruel Angel Thesis".



Screenplay by Yoko Taro (NieR: Automata)



Directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki and Toru Yatabe (both from Evangelion 3.0)



Music by Keiichi Okabe (Composer of NieR: Automata)



Production studio: Khara (Evangelion 3.0) × CloverWorks (Spy x Family, Bocchi the Rock!)



With this group of professionals, we can only hope that this new series will reach us at some point in the future.

Were you expecting a new Evangelion series? Do you think Yoko Taro can create a good script that lives up to Evangelion?