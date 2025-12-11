Evangelion anime studio Gainax is officially no more

Studio Gainax, the anime studio behind hits such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, FLCL, Gurren Lagann, and more now no longer exists. This follows the studio declaring bankruptcy more than a year ago, a process which has now been finalised.

The finalisation and dissolution was announced in the early hours of this morning, European time, and was confirmed via a statement from Hideaki Anno, one of the studio's original founders. In the statement, it seemed Anno held little back when it came to labelling the sources of his frustrations with the studio. He also thanked those who had helped helm the ship in its final days.

Yasuhiro Kamimura, for example, gets a special nod as the last representative director of Gainax, who dealt with creditors and the dispersal of the rights to the studio's works. The financial situation of the studio had been worsening since around 2012, so it seems that for well over a decade it was close to this point. Still, anime fans around the world will mourn the loss of a studio which made so many key pieces of work.

This is an ad: