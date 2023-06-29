Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Evan Peters joins Tron: Ares cast

He'll star alongside Jared Leto in the third Tron movie.

Evan Peters, most recently known for his work on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, will star in the upcoming Tron: Ares.

Peters is said to be the villain of the movie, and will star opposite Jared Leto. This is not considered a sequel to Tron: Legacy, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, we're getting a new story that Disney hopes will kick off a new Tron franchise.

Neither the original 1982 Tron nor the 2010 Tron: Legacy managed to become huge box office hits, but they were enjoyed for their visual effects especially. This doesn't put any real pressure on Tron: Ares, but there are clear hopes within Disney that it could kickstart something bigger with the movie.

There's no release date yet for Tron: Ares, but it is said to start filming in August.

