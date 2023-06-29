Evan Peters joins Tron: Ares cast

Evan Peters, most recently known for his work on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, will star in the upcoming Tron: Ares.

Peters is said to be the villain of the movie, and will star opposite Jared Leto. This is not considered a sequel to Tron: Legacy, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, we're getting a new story that Disney hopes will kick off a new Tron franchise.

Neither the original 1982 Tron nor the 2010 Tron: Legacy managed to become huge box office hits, but they were enjoyed for their visual effects especially. This doesn't put any real pressure on Tron: Ares, but there are clear hopes within Disney that it could kickstart something bigger with the movie.

There's no release date yet for Tron: Ares, but it is said to start filming in August.