Evan Peters is interested in returning as Quicksilver and hoping for a reunion with Magneto

Pietro "Quicksilver" Maximoff has had one of the weirdest inclusions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the speedster hero originally debuted in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing the character in a mid-credits scene. He then returned in Avengers: Age of Ultron where he didn't make it to the end of the film, meaning Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch lost her beloved brother. But then Quicksilver returned in WandaVision years later, albeit in a weird form as Evan Peters reprised the role he had been playing in Fox's defunct-but-now-somehow-connected (due to Deadpool and Wolverine) universe, even if that appearance was also some twisted false reality from Wanda too. Needless to say, Quicksilver's story in the MCU is about as complex as it gets.

So when will the next chapter for the character be written? This is unclear as there's no information that suggests either Taylor-Johnson or Peters will return as the character any time soon, but the latter is hopeful it may happen.

Speaking with ComicBook, Peters mentioned that he'd like to return as Quicksilver and that he hopes it will eventually lead to some form of reunion with Magneto too, who is regarded as his father.

"Yeah, anything really. I had such a blast playing that character. And, you got to dive a little bit into his home life is weird as it was. But, but, yeah, sort of exploring that more would be interesting. And the relationship with Magneto would be pretty cool. Yeah. So, yeah, I don't know. Knock on wood."

