Eva Schloss passes away at 96

HQ

Eva Schloss, Auschwitz survivor and stepsister of Anne Frank, has died at the age of 96. Her death was confirmed on Saturday in London by the Anne Frank Trust UK, where she served as honorary president.

Born Eva Geiringer in Vienna in 1929, Schloss fled Nazi persecution with her family to Amsterdam, where she befriended Anne Frank. Like the Franks, her family spent years in hiding before being betrayed and deported to Auschwitz. Eva and her mother survived until liberation in 1945; her father and brother were murdered in the camp.

After the war, Schloss rebuilt her life in Britain, eventually settling in London. In 1953, her mother married Otto Frank, Anne Frank's father and the sole survivor of his immediate family, making Eva Anne's stepsister. For decades, Schloss struggled to speak about her trauma, later saying silence was both a shield and a burden.

From Holocaust survivor to tireless educator

She eventually transformed her pain into purpose. From the 1980s onward, Schloss became a tireless campaigner for Holocaust education, speaking to students, prisoners and audiences around the world. Through her talks and books, including Eva's Story, she warned of the dangers of prejudice and dehumanization, urging young people to confront hatred before it takes root.

Tributes poured in following her death. King Charles said he was "privileged and proud" to have known Schloss, praising her lifelong commitment to promoting kindness, resilience and understanding. Her family described her as a "remarkable woman" whose message of remembrance and peace would continue through the generations she inspired. Eva Schloss is survived by her three daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.