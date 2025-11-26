Eva Green joins the cast of Wednesday in mysterious role

HQ

One of the big underlying stories in the second season of Wednesday revolved around the character of Aunt Ophelia, an almost mythical and mysterious individual who had a major impact on the livelihood of the Addams gang, particularly parents Morticia and Gomez. Despite Ophelia being a key story point in the latest batch of episodes, we never actually met the character, even if she did briefly pop up in an end scene to culminate the season.

Part of the reason for this more subtle appearance for Ophelia was likely down to the fact that the character was yet to be properly cast for the show. This has now changed however, as it has been confirmed that Tim Burton veteran Eva Green (Dark Shadows, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Dumbo) has joined the series that the famed filmmaker continues to produce.

It's unclear how much of a presence Ophelia will have in the coming third season of Wednesday, but hopefully we'll know for a fact sooner rather than later, as it seems like we won't have to wait as long between Season 2 and 3 as we did between Seasons 1 and 2.