EV usage meant global fuel consumption fell drastically in 2025

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As the Strait of Hormuz remains semi-closed, the world's dependency on crude oil for transportation is coming into clearer view, but thankfully, our dependency seems to be dropping somewhat.

In a Bloomberg article highlighted by InsideEVs, the rapid rise of EV adoption has helped displace roughly 2.3 million barrels of oil per day in 2025, leading to overall drop in global oil consumption in 2025.

To put that into perspective, EVs have already been cutting oil use for years, but the pace is accelerating. Earlier estimates suggested the world crossed the 2 million barrels per day displacement mark around 2024, and the numbers are expected to climb sharply throughout the rest of the decade.

One fun fact is, that it's actually the electrification of smaller two and three-wheelers in developing countries that makes a big dent:

"Surprisingly, electric two- and three-wheelers are currently cutting oil use more than cars, particularly in developing economies across Asia, BNEF said. Those smaller vehicles displaced some 1.1 million barrels of oil per day last year, as compared with around 741,000 from passenger vehicles," the report says.