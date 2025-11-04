EV sales plummet in the US

HQ

Exactly one month ago, Donald Trump and his administration removed the tax credit for anyone who buys a new electric car, which has been around $7,500 for a long time. This has had a negative impact on new car sales, and it is now clear, according to CNBC, that they have plunged more than many industry analysts had predicted. Hyundai says it is losing 71% of its EV sales in the US in one month, while Toyota reports that it has only sold 18 of its BZ4X electric car in the past four weeks, and that is total sales in the entire US.

CNBC:

"Toyota reported it sold 18 units of its sole all-electric vehicle, named the BZ, in October. That was down from 1,401 units a year earlier and 61 vehicles the month before. Kia and Hyundai reported their top EV models dropped between 52% and 71% from a year earlier. The declines are notably greater when looking month to month, as September marked the end of a record quarter for EV sales in the U.S. ahead of the credits ending. Some models, such as Hyundai's Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 9 EVs, fell by 80% and 71% from September to October, respectively, according to its reported sales. It was a similar story for comparable vehicles at Kia, which is owned by Hyundai Motor but largely operates separately in the U.S."