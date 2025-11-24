EV Hour: MG S5

HQ

Our first couple of experiences with MG were.. well, mixed. Cheap, for sure, and well built for the money, but key figures like range estimates simply were not good enough back then. But in the intervening years, it does seem like this... well, this has changed. Meet the MGS5, this time in the Long Range Luxury trim, and this; well, this is quite different.

Magnus takes this for a drive across the Danish countryside, and learns that while range estimates have dramatically improved, and exterior design has too, there are still key reasons why MG has a little way to go before they are truly recommendable by our standards.

You can watch the video below.