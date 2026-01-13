Eutelsat orders 340 OneWeb satellites in multi-billion-euro push to rival Starlink

HQ

Eutelsat has placed a major order for 340 new satellites from Airbus, reinforcing its ambitions to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink in the fast-growing market for space-based broadband. The satellites will be used to refresh and extend the OneWeb low-Earth-orbit (LEO) constellation, the companies said on Monday.

The new batch is designed primarily to replace OneWeb's earliest satellites as they reach the end of their operational lives, ensuring continuity of service. OneWeb's first spacecraft were launched roughly six years ago, before the London-based operator merged with Paris-headquartered Eutelsat in 2023 to create a European satellite heavyweight.

Combined with an earlier order for 100 satellites placed in December 2024, the latest deal brings the total number of satellites contracted for OneWeb to 440. Deliveries are expected to begin toward the end of 2026. While financial terms were not disclosed, Eutelsat has previously estimated that extending the constellation would cost between €2 billion and €2.2 billion between 2024 and 2029.

Eutelsat has drawn growing attention from European governments because OneWeb represents the only operational alternative to Starlink's vast LEO network. These satellites provide high-speed internet connectivity from space, serving businesses, governments and remote communities with limited terrestrial infrastructure.

The order follows a concerted effort by European states to shore up the company's finances and strategic role. France led a €1.5 billion capital increase in 2025, joined by the UK and other anchor investors, as Eutelsat seeks to secure Europe's autonomy in satellite communications while scaling up to compete in an increasingly crowded orbital marketplace.