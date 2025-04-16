EU's migration deterrence strategy drives decline in border crossings

HQ

The latest news on the European Union . We now know that the number of irregular migrant crossings into Europe has dropped by 30% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, signalling a significant shift in migration patterns.

While the data, provided by the EU's border agency Frontex, shows a decrease of nearly 33,600 arrivals, the decline has sparked concern among human rights groups. These organisations argue that the EU's focus on deterring migration, through policies that bolster collaboration, has come at the expense of fundamental human rights.

As a result, many migrants are now taking more perilous routes, with increasing reports of abuse and inhumane conditions in detention centres. The sharp fall in arrivals could be misleading, as it may be masking the hidden toll of human suffering in countries outside Europe's borders. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.