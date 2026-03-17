EU's Kallas urges US and Israel to end Iran war

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Kaja Kallas called on United States and Israel to end the war with Iran, warning that the conflict risks spiralling further out of control.

Speaking in Brussels, Kallas said the European Union is working with Middle Eastern partners to explore diplomatic ways to stop the fighting. She stressed that any EU role in securing the Strait of Hormuz would likely focus on negotiations rather than military involvement.

Kallas also acknowledged growing frustration in Europe over US actions, saying the bloc was not consulted before the war began. Despite this, she said the EU is now focused on de-escalation, warning that prolonged disruption to energy flows could trigger wider global economic and food crises.

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