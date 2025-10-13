Eurovision postpones vote on Israel's 2026 participation

HQ

We just got the news that the European Broadcasting Union has decided to delay its planned November vote on whether Israel will take part in next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The decision follows recent Middle East developments and aims to allow for an in-person debate at the organization's December assembly. The issue has stirred tensions within the contest, as several countries had hinted at possible withdrawals if Israel remained in the lineup. Austria, set to host the 2026 edition, welcomed the postponement, calling for dialogue over division. What do you think about this decision? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!