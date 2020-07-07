Eurovision flavour is coming to Gamescom this year

You're watching Advertisements

The EuroPlay Games Contest, dubbed as "a kind of Eurovision of games", has just been announced ahead of the planned showdown of showdowns on Friday, August 28, during Gamescom week.

Due to coronavirus, this year's Gamescom has a digital-only focus, and that's why publishers and event organisers are looking at new ways to engage with audiences. That being the case, trade bodies from around Europe are getting involved and are aiming to share a bit of local flavour with gamers across the world.

Naturally, Ukie will be in charge of selecting the UK's entrant, with 15 games getting pitched on August 24 in the run up to the main event a few days later.

Ukie (United Kingdom), FLEGA (Flemish), GDACZ (Czechia), GIC (Poland), RGDA (Romania), SGA (Serbia), IGEA (Australia) and the Latvian game association are all getting involved in The EuroPlay Games Contest on August 28, with Mr Midas hosting the Eurovision-inspired event, which presumably will have more than its fair share of sequins when it takes place next month.