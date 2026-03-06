Europol warns Iran crisis could increase terror and cyber threats in Europe

HQ

The war between Iran and Israel could have immediate security repercussions in Europe, according to Europol. The EU police agency warns that the conflict may increase the risk of terrorism, violent extremism, organised crime and cyberattacks across the bloc.

Europol spokesperson Jan Op Gen Oorth says authorities expect more cyberattacks targeting European infrastructure, as well as a rise in online fraud using increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence. He also warns that groups linked to Iran could attempt destabilising activities within the EU, including terrorist attacks, intimidation campaigns and cybercrime.

According to Europol, the overall terrorist threat level in EU territory remains high. Officials also warned that the rapid spread of polarising content online could accelerate radicalisation, potentially encouraging lone actors or small cells to carry out attacks...