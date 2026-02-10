Europol dismantles cocaine trafficking network operating between South America and Iceland

HQ

Europol announced on Tuesday that a criminal network trafficking cocaine from South America to Iceland via Spain has been dismantled. According to Reuters, operations at the start of the month led to 24 arrests, including 11 in Iceland, 6 in Lithuania, 4 in Spain, 2 in Belgium, and 1 in Denmark.

Authorities said the gang smuggled cocaine using various methods, including concealing it in luggage, swallowing drug-filled packages, and transporting some in liquid form. Once in Iceland, the narcotics were distributed locally by the network.

Europol also noted that proceeds from the trafficking were allegedly laundered through real estate and other property investments in Lithuania, highlighting the cross-border financial operations linked to the criminal enterprise...