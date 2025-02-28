English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Europol arrests two dozen over AI-generated child abuse images

Authorities worldwide tackle a growing problem involving artificial intelligence in child exploitation.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In a breakthrough operation, two dozen individuals have been arrested in connection with the distribution of AI-generated child abuse images, a crime that highlights the dark side of artificial intelligence (via Reuters).

The international sting, led by authorities in Denmark, saw coordinated raids across 19 countries. The main suspect, a Danish national, ran a platform where he sold access to the material, produced with artificial intelligence.

Authorities warned of the legal grey area surrounding AI's use in creating such images, with many nations lacking specific legislation to address it. As the operation continues, more arrests are expected in the coming weeks.

Europol arrests two dozen over AI-generated child abuse images
Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsDenmark


Loading next content