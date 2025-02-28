Europol arrests two dozen over AI-generated child abuse images

HQ

In a breakthrough operation, two dozen individuals have been arrested in connection with the distribution of AI-generated child abuse images, a crime that highlights the dark side of artificial intelligence (via Reuters).

The international sting, led by authorities in Denmark, saw coordinated raids across 19 countries. The main suspect, a Danish national, ran a platform where he sold access to the material, produced with artificial intelligence.

Authorities warned of the legal grey area surrounding AI's use in creating such images, with many nations lacking specific legislation to address it. As the operation continues, more arrests are expected in the coming weeks.