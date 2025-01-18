Europe's two largest theme parks celebrate 30 and 50 years in 2025 with lots of novelties

HQ

2025 will be a good year to visit theme parks in Europe. The two largest theme park resorts in the continent -excluding Disneyland Paris- celebrate very special anniversaries this year: Europa-Park in Germany and PortAventura World in Spain. To commemorate, both resorts will introduce many new novelties when they reopen in a few weeks.

Europa-Park, one of the largest theme parks in the continent, located in the southwest of Germany, just debuted a year ago its most thrilling rollercoaster, Voltron. However, they'll have a new interactive ride in 2025, as well as a new parade and "countless of events" including two summer night parties.

Perhaps the most unusual of all is that Europa-Park has produced an animated film based on their mascots, Grand Prix of Europe, that will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures...

This is an ad:

PortAventura turns 30 with nostalgic shows and merchandising

Then, PortAventura World -located in Tarragona, one hour from Barcelona in Spain- will celebrate 30 years since it first opened in 1995, as the country's first modern theme park, and a response to loosing the EuroDisney project to Paris. The park will not introduce new rides (their last big addition was the Uncharted roller coaster in 2023) but will celebrate with new theme show, parade, and nostalgic merchandising featuring the park's original logo.

Europa-Park's anniversary season debuts in March 22, 2025, with a special pre-opening on March 15, and you can find more information here. PortAventura will start early, from February 28, and you can find more information here.

This is an ad: