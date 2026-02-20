Europe's top military powers plan joint drone defence initiative: These are the countries involved

HQ

Europe's five largest defence powers are preparing to launch a joint initiative to invest in military drones, as the war in Ukraine reshapes battlefield priorities and raises fresh concerns about long-term US commitment to NATO.

Defence ministers from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the UK are meeting in Krakow under the framework of the European Group of Five Defence Ministers. According to a draft statement seen by Reuters, they are expected to announce the "Low-Cost Effectors and Autonomous Platforms" (LEAP) initiative, aimed at developing and procuring autonomous drones and related strike systems.

Dron in Ukraine // Shutterstock

This reflects lessons drawn from Ukraine, where relatively inexpensive interceptor drones have proven a cost-effective alternative to traditional air-defence missiles. European governments are now seeking to scale up production capacity and strengthen the continent's defence industrial base, while coordinating efforts within both NATO and the EU.

Ministers are also set to reaffirm support for Ukraine and pledge closer cooperation to counter Russian hybrid threats. Ultimately, the initiative signals a broader push by Europe's strongest military spenders to enhance strategic autonomy while maintaining alliance coordination...