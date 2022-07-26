Europe's next TwitchCon will be held in Paris

HQ

Twitch has revealed the host location for the next European TwitchCon event. Set to be held in Paris, France, the annual convention is back again following the recent Amsterdam TwitchCon that took place a couple of weeks ago.

As revealed by Twitch on Twitter, we're simply told that Paris will be the host city, and that tickets for the upcoming TwitchCon San Diego, which will be held between October 7-9, will go up on sale in early August.

As TwitchCon Europe only just concluded, extra details on the 2023 event are scarce currently, but hopefully it won't be too long until Twitch dishes out the information.