Europe's largest adult romance novel bookstore opens just in time for Valentine's Day

Romance sub-genres have flown off bookshelves in recent years, and whether you're a fan of the BookTok subcultures or not, it's hard to dispute that the world of spice is driving a lot of sales right now. With that information, one business owner is looking to create Europe's central hub for adult-only romance novels, with her book shop opening up this weekend.

After finding some independent romance book stores in America, the owner - only known as D in an interview with the BBC - said she found Europe was lacking similar stores. "I walked into my first independent romance shop in America, which you don't see in Europe typically, and I left an hour later having bought seven books and having made a new friend," D said. So, she opened up The Spicy Librarian.

The Spicy Librarian, located in Leamington Spa, UK, won't just be for buying books to lose yourself in a new romance. Monthly book clubs, community nights, and an indie author subscription club are also planned at the store.

With romance novels emerging as a clear favourite among a lot of today's readership, perhaps we'll see more independent book stores like The Spicy Librarian popping up all over the place. Either way, at least it gives book buyers a place to go that isn't one of the usual big chains.

