Europe's largest adult romance novel bookstore opens just in time for Valentine's Day
When real partners let you down, it might be worth diving into the world of fictional men.
Romance sub-genres have flown off bookshelves in recent years, and whether you're a fan of the BookTok subcultures or not, it's hard to dispute that the world of spice is driving a lot of sales right now. With that information, one business owner is looking to create Europe's central hub for adult-only romance novels, with her book shop opening up this weekend.
After finding some independent romance book stores in America, the owner - only known as D in an interview with the BBC - said she found Europe was lacking similar stores. "I walked into my first independent romance shop in America, which you don't see in Europe typically, and I left an hour later having bought seven books and having made a new friend," D said. So, she opened up The Spicy Librarian.
The Spicy Librarian, located in Leamington Spa, UK, won't just be for buying books to lose yourself in a new romance. Monthly book clubs, community nights, and an indie author subscription club are also planned at the store.
With romance novels emerging as a clear favourite among a lot of today's readership, perhaps we'll see more independent book stores like The Spicy Librarian popping up all over the place. Either way, at least it gives book buyers a place to go that isn't one of the usual big chains.