Europe's aerospace and defence sector soars to record year

Europe's aerospace and defence industries had a stellar 2024, with turnover jumping 10.1% to $378 billion, and direct employment hitting 1.1 million, according to the industry group ASD (via Reuters).

Defence led the charge, surging 13.8% to €183.4 billion as nations ramped up spending amid security concerns driven by the war in Ukraine.

Civil aviation also climbed 6% to €129.1 billion, buoyed by recovering air traffic and demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, even as supply-chain bottlenecks and labor shortages lingered.

The space sector grew more modestly, up 3.1% to €13.2 billion.

ASD President Micael Johansson warned that Europe cannot take its high-tech edge for granted, urging the EU to adopt a stronger industrial strategy for civil aviation and continue investing in defence.

R&D spending rose 9.4% to €25.2 billion, though Europe still trails global rivals in innovation.

In total, this is more than 4,000 companies supporting 4.2 million jobs across Europe.

