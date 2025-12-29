Europeans fear state pensions are unsustainable but reject reform options, poll shows

HQ

A majority of Europeans believe their state pension systems are becoming unaffordable, yet most also say current payments are too low and oppose many of the reforms governments argue are necessary, according to a new YouGov poll conducted in six countries.

The poll found that majorities in Italy, France, Germany and Spain already consider their pension systems unsustainable, while pessimism increases when looking ahead. Between roughly half and two-thirds of respondents across all six countries said they expect state pensions to be unaffordable by the time today's 30- and 40-year-olds retire, reflecting concerns over ageing populations and shrinking workforces.

Despite these worries, opposition to reform remains strong

Despite these worries, opposition to reform remains strong. Majorities in every country surveyed rejected proposals such as raising the retirement age, cutting pension payments, or increasing taxes on working-age people. Resistance was particularly strong to delaying retirement, with up to two-thirds opposing such measures in some countries.

At the same time, most respondents said pension payments are insufficient, a view even more strongly held by current retirees. Large numbers of working-age Europeans also said they were not confident they would enjoy a comfortable retirement, underscoring anxieties about long-term income security.

Some support emerged for alternative approaches, including mandatory workplace or private pension contributions and policies to help older workers stay employed longer. There was also notable backing, especially in Italy, for asking wealthier pensioners to contribute more to support lower-income retirees.

