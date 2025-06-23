English
European Union warns against potential closure of Strait of Hormuz

European diplomats stress the risks of escalating tensions if Iran blocks the vital oil passage.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. The European Union's chief diplomat has cautioned that any move by Iran to shut the Strait of Hormuz would pose significant dangers and disrupt global energy supplies.

The potential for retaliation and wider conflict escalation remains a key concern among international leaders. This strait is vital for a substantial portion of the world's oil and gas flow, carrying around a fifth of the world's total oil consumption.

"The concerns of retaliation and this war escalating are huge, especially closing of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is something that would be extremely dangerous and not good for anybody," Kaja Kallas told reporters ahead of a meeting with EU foreign ministers.

Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas arrives to participate in a Special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium on December 15, 2021 // Shutterstock

