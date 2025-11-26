European Union votes to deepen defense industry ties with Ukraine

HQ

European Union lawmakers voted on Tuesday to strengthen integration between the bloc's defense industry and Ukraine, approving a €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) program, including €300 million ($345 million) for the Ukraine Support Instrument. The vote comes as US-backed peace plans for Ukraine remain uncertain and Russia's unconventional warfare continues to challenge the EU.

The measure passed in the European Parliament with 457 votes in favor, 148 against, and 33 abstentions. French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann said the program "will enable us to build a more resilient and sovereign Europe" by partnering with Ukraine to develop a modern military industrial complex. EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius emphasized the importance of Ukrainian innovation in boosting European defense capabilities.

EU defense spending to reach €392 billion

EU defense spending is projected to reach €392 billion ($450 billion) this year, nearly double pre-war levels. Over the next decade, the European Commission expects around €3.4 trillion ($4 trillion) in defense spending, proposing a long-term budget increase for defense and space to €131 billion ($153 billion).

The program also allows Ukrainian companies to participate in EU defense projects, such as the Eastern Flank Watch, Drone Defense Initiative, and Space Shield, injecting military innovation while promoting industrial independence and collective security across the bloc. EU member states are being encouraged to source military equipment primarily within the union, with foreign purchases only when necessary.

Kubilius highlighted that the reforms aim to prevent larger nations from dominating weaker ones. "That is why I am for a strong Europe and a strong European defense industry," he said, recalling Lithuania's experience under Soviet occupation.